Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 13 October, 2019
Ferbane end 25-year drought in Offaly, while champions crowned in Tyrone, Laois and Westmeath

The Cavan, Down, Leitrim, Wexford and Wicklow SFC finals also took place today.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 8:46 PM
39 minutes ago 1,430 Views No Comments
The Trillick squad celebrate their victory in Tyrone.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

IT WAS A hectic day of club football action as county titles were lifted across the country today.

Ferbane ended their 25-year wait without the Dowling Cup in Offaly as two second-half goals from Cian Johnson powered them to a 2-13 to 0-14 win over Rhode in the final. 

Trillick lifted the Tyrone SFC crown for the eighth time in their history and second in the past five years, defeating an Errigal Ciaran side that contained Peter Harte and Darragh Canavan.

Mattie Donnelly scored a brace and Lee Brennan fired over 0-4, but it was defender Rory Brennan who claimed man-of-the-match honours. 

Elsewhere in Ulster, Castlerahan retained their Cavan title with a 1-9 to 0-10 win over Ramor United. Kilcoo claimed their 17th Down crown and seventh since 2012 after defeating Warrenpoint by 1-12 to 0-14.

Portlaoise became champions of Laois for the 34th time following their narrow one-point win over Killeshin as Gareth Dillon, Kieran Lillis, Brian Glynn and Brian McCormack all put up three-point tallies.

Garrycastle toasted success in Westmeath after seeing off St Lomans by 2-13 to 3-6, ending a five-year gap without the Flanagan Cup. The evergreen 40-year-old Dessie Dolan started the game for the former All-Ireland finalists but was withdrawn by his brother Gary at half-time, while Alex Gardiner grabbed 1-4.

Jonathan Bealin and James Holmes fired 1-12 between them as Castletown secured the Wexford SFC crown after defeating Gusserane by nine points in the decider.

St Patrick’s prevailed against AGB by 0-9 to 0-7 in the Wicklow final to string together back-to-back titles for the first time since 1960-61.

A free from Glencar/Manorhamilton captain Conor Dolan in stoppage-time helped his side prevail against Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s by the minimum to lift the Leitrim title.

Ratoath booked their place in the Meath final after a 2-14 to 1-10 win over Gaeil Colmcille in their last four meeting. 

Finally in Kerry, St Kieran’s defeated Kilcummin by 0-21 to 1-13 to claim a place in the quarter-finals.

Club football results

Cavan SFC final
Castlerahan 1-9 Ramor United 0-10

Down SFC final
Kilcoo 1-12 Warrenpoint 0-14

Kerry SFC round 3
St Kieran’s 0-21 Kilcummin 1-13

Laois SFC final
Portlaoise 0-14 Killeshin 2-7

Leitrim SFC final
Glencar-Manorhamilton 0-16 Ballinamore 0-15

Meath SFC semi-final
Ratoath 2-14 Gaeil Colmcille

Offaly SFC final
Ferbane 2-13 Rhode 0-14

Tyrone SFC final
Errigal Ciaran 2-4 Trillick 0-12

Westmeath SFC final
Garrycastle 2-13 St Lomans 3-6

Wexford SFC final
Castletown 3-16 Gusserane 2-10

Wicklow SFC final
St Patricks 0-9 Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney 0-7

