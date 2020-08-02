Corofin put 7-17 past All-Ireland intermediate champions in Galway opener

COROFIN OPENED UP the defence of their Galway SFC crown with a high-powered 7-17 to 0-11 victory over Oughterard this afternoon.

The group opener featured the 2020 All-Ireland senior and intermediate champions, but Corofin’s class told as they ran in a huge score in the second-half.

Centre-forward Darragh Silke helped himself to 1-7, while further goals arrived from Michael Lundy, Jason Leonard, Dylan Canney, Dylan Wall, Michael Farragher and Matthew Cooley.

Corofin, who chasing their eight-county title, have now gone 36 games without defeat at championship level.

The Kildare SFC saw Clane hammer Monasterevan, while St Larences squeezed past Eadestown

In the Cavan SFC, Ramore United enjoyed a three point win over Gowna, while Western Gaels were eight point winners over Fuerty in the second round of the Roscommon SFC, and Clondegad fell to Kilmihill by a point in the Clare SFC.

Cavan SFC

Ramor United 2-11 Gowna 1-11

Clare SFC

Kilmihill Clondegad 0-10

Kildare SFC

St Laurences 0-14 Eadestown 0-12

Clane 3-17 Monasterevan 0-2

Galway SFC

Corofin 7-17 Oughterard 0-10

