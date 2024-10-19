Advertisement
The Galway semi-finals will now be played next Saturday, 26 October. Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Update

Clare hurling final and Galway semi-finals postponed due to weather warning

An orange weather warning is in place tomorrow due to Storm Ashley.
4.07pm, 19 Oct 2024
137
0

GALWAY AND CLARE are the latest counties to announcement postponements of their club GAA activity on Sunday due to an orange weather warning.

The Clare senior hurling decider between Sixmilebridge and Feakle is one of the headline games that has been impacted, as Storm Ashley approaches Ireland’s west coast. A statement from the Banner county reports that all GAA activity taking place after 12pm has been postponed “in the interest of health and safety.”

The Galway senior hurling semi-finals that were due to take place tomorrow have also been called off. Galway GAA revealed last night that postponements would be imposed if Met Éireann’s orange warning for Sunday is still in place by 3pm today. 

The final-four ties of St Thomas’ v Cappataggle, and Loughrea v Clarinbridge have now been refixed for next Saturday, 26 October at Kenny Park, Athenry. The county final has been rescheduled for Sunday, 10 November. The revised fixture details will be released in due course.

The Mayo senior county football final between Knockmore and Ballina Stephenites has also been postponed. The game will now be played on Saturday, 26 October at 7pm at MacHale Park as part of a doubleheader with the Junior county final, which gets underway at 4:45pm.

