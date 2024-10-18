Advertisement
A view of Hastings MacHale Park. James Crombie/INPHO
Storm Ashley

Sunday's Mayo football final postponed due to orange weather warning

Contingency plans have also been made for the Galway hurling semis in the event of postponement.
8.29pm, 18 Oct 2024
MAYO GAA HAVE confirmed that Sunday’s Men’s Senior county football final between Knockmore and Ballina Stephenites has been postponed due to an orange weather warning as Storm Ashley approaches the west coast.

The game has been rescheduled for next Saturday, 26 October at 7pm at MacHale Park where it will form part of a doubleheader with the Junior county final, which has been moved to 4:45pm.

Mayo GAA chairman Seamus Tuohy has confirmed that tickets purchased for the game, as well as those bought for for the Mayo GAA TV live stream, will be honoured next Saturday.

Elsewhere, the Galway senior hurling semi-finals could also fall foul of the predicted stormy conditions.

Galway GAA have confirmed that, upon consultation with the clubs involved, the last-four encounters will be postponed if Met Éireann’s orange warning for Sunday is still in place by 3pm tomorrow.

In this event, both the St Thomas’-Cappataggle game and the Loughrea-Clarinbridge game would be refixed for next Saturday, 26 October at Kenny Park, Athenry, with times to be confirmed. The county final would then be scheduled for Sunday, 10 November.

As things stand, Met Éireann’s orange warning will be in place for Galway and Mayo from midday on Sunday until 9pm, with the rest of the country on a yellow alert.

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
