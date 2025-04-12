Heartbreak for Liverpool's Irish crew as 94th-minute winner sends Chelsea into FA Cup final

AGGIE BEEVER-JONES SCORED a stoppage-time winner as Chelsea booked their spot in the Women’s FA Cup final by beating Liverpool 2-1.

Liverpool took the lead against the run of play through Olivia Smith’s low finish, but Erin Cuthbert levelled on the stroke of half-time for the hosts.

Advertisement

Chelsea went close after the break through Beever-Jones and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd before the Reds had an opportunity when Taylor Hinds’ dipping strike bounced off the crossbar in the final moments.

With the game seemingly destined for extra time, Beever-Jones’ late header secured Chelsea’s place in next month’s Wembley final and kept the team’s quadruple hopes alive.

It was heartbreak, meanwhile, for Liverpool’s Irish contingent. Ireland assistant coach Amber Whiteley is interim manager of the Reds, while Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey are among the players. Kiernan started but came off injured just after the hour mark, while captain Fahey was an unused substitute.

Chelsea will face holders Manchester United or Manchester City in the decider, with both sides facing off tomorrow. Ireland international Aoife Mannion plays her club football for United, while Tara O’Hanlon and Eve O’Carroll are on the books of City.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy