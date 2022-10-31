Three mouth-watering club GAA games set for live TV next weekend

Jamie Clarke and Crossmaglen face Ballybay under Saturday Night Lights in Armagh.

THERE WILL BE three mouth-watering club GAA games live on TV next weekend.

On Saturday evening, RTÉ 2 will show the Ulster senior football championship meeting of Crossmaglen Rangers and Ballybay Pearse Brothers.

And there’s a TG4 double-header on Sunday: the Munster senior hurling quarter-final meeting of Ballygunner and Kilruane MacDonaghs, followed by the Leinster senior football quarter-final clash between Kilmacud Crokes and Naas.

Full details are below:

Saturday 5 November

Ulster senior club football championship: Crossmaglen Rangers (Armagh) v Ballybay Pearse Brothers (Monaghan), Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.15pm – RTÉ 2.

Sunday 6 November

Munster senior hurling quarter-final: Ballygunner (Waterford) v Kilruane MacDonaghs (Tipperary), Walsh Park, 1.30pm – TG4.

