Brian Cody's James Stephens relegated as 69-year stay in Kilkenny SHC ends

BRIAN CODY’S JAMES Stephens have been relegated from the Kilkenny senior hurling championship for the first time in 69 years.

The nine-time champions lost today’s relegation final to Glenmore on a scoreline of 3-17 to 3-12. Legendary Kilkenny boss Cody is their manager.

A first-half red card reduced James Stephens to 14 men for 45 minutes. They still led by two points — 3-5 to 1-9 — at half time after goals from Luke Scanlon, Tadgh O’Dwyer and Eoin Guilfoyle.

But Glenmore — playing without Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy — drew level with 10 minutes to go and pushed clear, with Ger Aylward among the points and substitute Ethan Phelan raising a green flag.

The Village have now been consigned to intermediate hurling in 2025, absent from the senior ranks for the first time since 1955.

Elsewhere, All-Ireland senior football champions Glen survived a quarter-final scare in the Derry senior football champions.

Lavey hit the front in the 58th minute, 0-12 to 1-8, but Malachy O’Rourke’s side pushed on to win on a scoreline of 1-11 to 0-13. Ethan Doherty scored Glen’s goal in the first half.

Pádraig Pearses progressed to the Roscommon senior football final after a 1-9 to 0-3 win over St Faithleach’s.

Pádraig Pearses knocked last year’s All-Ireland finalists St Brigid’s out last time around, and the 2021 Connacht champions stormed into the county final today.

They were 0-6 to 0-1 ahead at half time at Dr Hyde Park, with Declan Kenny’s goal key in the second period. Pearses will now play the winners of Michael Glaveys and Roscommon Gaels, who face off tomorrow.

In Meath, Dunshaughlin sealed their first football final spot since 2011 after a one-point win over St Peter’s Dunboyne. The final scoreline was 0-11 to 0-10, a Luke Mitchell free in injury-time proving decisive. Skyrne and Wolfe Tones go head-to-head in tomorrow’s other semi-final.

Some ladies club football silverware has also been handed out: Tinahely won their 10th consecutive Wicklow senior championship crown this afternoon, while Eadestown completed their Drive for Five in Kildare last night. Elsewhere today, Longford Slashers won an historic six in-a-row, and St Lomans dethroned Milltown in Westmeath.