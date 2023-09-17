Semi-final pairings take shape in Cork and Tipperary hurling championships

THERE WAS PLENTY of action in the Tipperary and Cork senior hurling championships, with the semi-finalist pairings taking shape in both competitions.

Toomevara and Thurles Sarsfields booked their places in the final four of the Tipperary championship following respective wins over Clonoulty-Rossmore and Drom & Inch.

They will now join the 2020 champions Kiladangan and 2021 champions Loughmore-Castleiney who have also both reached the semi-finals.

Toomevara prevailed after extra-time against Clonoulty-Rossmore to end their five-year wait to get back to the semi-finals. Adam Hall bagged 2-3 to help his side to victory after coming on as a half-time substitute while fellow substitute Aidan White also hit the net.

Cathal Bourke top scored for Clonoulty-Rossmore with 10 points, who held a two-point lead at half-time in normal time. Conor Hammersley grabbed a crucial goal for the side at the end of the second half to send the game to extra-time.

Toomevara were four points clear at the break in extra-time, and held on in the second period for a two-point victory.

Meanwhile, Thurles Sarsfields were comfortable winners against Drom & Inch, with Aidan McCormack [0-6], Stephen Cahill [0-5] and Conor Stakelum [0-4] all making big contributions for Pádraic Maher’s side.

Séamus Callanan helped himself to five points for the defeated Drom & Inch side.

In the Cork Premier SHC, Sarsfields held off Blackrock to assure their safe passage to the semi-finals thanks to a 13th-minute goal from Jack O’Connor.

Substitutes Mark O’Keeffe and Alan Connolly brought Blackrock to within two points of Sarsfields in the late stages of the second half. But it was Sarsfields who held on to win by three and take their place in the last four, closing in on a first county final appearance since 2015.

Elsewhere, Imokilly were convincing winners against Douglas, as the East Cork divisional side built up an eight-point lead at half-time.

That margin went out to 11 points after the restart as Cork forward Shane Kingston cut through some of the deficit with a goal shortly after. Seán Desmond picked up 1-6 for the victors, Mike Kelly finished with a tally of seven points while Séamus Harnedy had three points to his credit by the end.

Sarsfields will now face Imokilly in the semi-final while Midleton will take on St Finbarr’s in the other semi-final. The games will form a double-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, 1 October.

Tipperary SHC Quarter-Final Results

Toomevara 3-20 Clonoulty Rossmore 1-24 (AET)

Drom & Inch 1-12 Thurles Sarsfields 0-24

Cork SHC Quarter-Final Results

Sarsfields 1-15 Blackrock 0-15

Douglas 1-16 Imokilly 1-29

