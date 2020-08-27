Waterford final, Tipperary and Galway quarter-finals - club hurling games to watch

Cork Premier SHC group stage

Saturday: Douglas v Midleton, 7pm

THE CORK PREMIER SHC is down to the final round of group games, with Douglas and Midleton clashing in Group 1 in the standout tie of the weekend.

Both sides are locked two points in a winners take all clash, though Midleton’s superior scoring difference means a draw will see them through to the quarter-final as group runners-up behind Sarsfields.

A host of Rebel stars will be on show for either side. The Douglas attack features Shane Kingston, Alan Cadogan and highly-rated Cork underage prospect Brian Turnbull, while veteran Eoin Cadogan mans the defence. Midleton’s aces include Conor Lehane and Luke O’Farrell.

There will be new champions in Cork after Imokilly were knocked out last weekend in the Divisional/Colleges section.

Tipperary SHC quarter-final

Saturday: Thurles Sarsfields v Nenagh Eire Og, Semple Stadium, 5.30pm

Thurles Sarsfields have been rocked with the news that Billy McCarthy ruptured his ACL for the third time in as many years during last weekend’s final group game.

Still, the home club of Premier defenders Padraic and Ronan Maher are favourites to progress to the last four after winning three games from three in the group stage.

Nenagh finished second in their group behind Clonoulty-Rossmore. They contested the county final in 2018 and remain a formidable outfit with Barry Heffernan and Jake Morris among their ranks.

Waterford SHC final

Sunday: Ballygunner v Passage, Walsh Park, 2pm

The second senior hurling county final of the year takes place in Waterford on Sunday as Ballygunner face Passage. ‘Gunner have cast a long shadow over the rest of Waterford for the majority of the last decade and without Munster or All-Ireland honours to contend for this winter, their season could end with a seventh title in succession.

Passage, with former All-Star Noel Connors at centre-back, saw-off Mount Sion in the semi-final. They’ll be aware of the step-up in quality that comes with facing Ballygunner, who are a vasly experienced outfit and possess forwards of the highest quality in Pauric Mahony and Dessie Hutchinson.

Galway SHC preliminary quarter-finals

Sunday: Liam Mellows v Gort. 2.30pm Sun

The knock-out stages also begin in Galway where the senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals take place this weekend. Liam Mellows face Gort in a repeat of the 2017 final, which the former won.

Louis Mulqueen’s Mellows, beaten in the last two county finals by St Thomas’, enjoyed a vital victory over Oranmore-Maree to seal their progression from Senior A Group 2.

2014 county campions Gort finished second in their Senior B Group 1 behind Craughwell.

Offaly SHC group stage

The Offaly senior hurling championship resumes this weekend after a Covid-enforced hiatus in the Faithful County.

A repeat of the 2017 decider is also on the cards as Kilcormac/Killoughey meet rivals Coolderry in the second game of Group 1. Both sides were victorious on the opening weekend, over Birr and Seir Kieran respectively, with a victory here ensuring progression into the semi-finals.

Both these teams are among the contenders in a wide-open championship.

2018 champions Coolderry are an ageing but talented side. Kilcormac/Killoughey have a recent tradition of winning, having lifted four titles in the last decade, and are more than capable of ending a three-year wait without the Sean Robbins Cup.

