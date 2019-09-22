This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kilkenny kingpins march on as Dublin and Limerick championships heat up

Two Wexford SHC quarter-finals were called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 8:46 PM
57 minutes ago 3,368 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4820080
There were crucial wins for Ballyhale Shamrocks, Cuala and Patrickswell.
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho
There were crucial wins for Ballyhale Shamrocks, Cuala and Patrickswell.
There were crucial wins for Ballyhale Shamrocks, Cuala and Patrickswell.
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho

Updated at 21.13

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Ballyhale Shamrocks are safely through to the Kilkenny SHC quarter-finals after an emphatic victory over St Patrick’s.

Ballyhale avoided a relegation final following a 5-27 to 2-16 result which sees them go through to face Clara in the next round.

The other quarter-final pairings in the Kilkenny SHC will see O’Loughlin Gaels come up against Graigue Ballycallan or Mullinavat, who played out a draw on Sunday and will have to face a replay.

Rower Inistioge face James Stephens and Dicksboro will square off with Erins Own.

Meanwhile, Patrickswell and reigning champions Na Piarsaigh will contest the 2019 Limerick SHC final.

Na Piarsaigh, who are seeking a three-in-a-row in Limerick, defeated Kilmallock by five points to book their place in the decider on 6 October. 

The defending champions were without the services of Limerick stars Peter Casey and Shane Dowling, but points from Adrian Breen and Kevin Downes helped them into a four-point lead in the opening 10 minutes.

Kilmallock rallied to lead by three heading into half-time and things got worse for Na Piarsaigh after the restart when centre-back Ronan Lynch was sent off.

But Na Piarsaigh overcame the numerical disadvantage to get back into contention, with Breen, Alan Dempsey and goalkeeper Padraic Kennedy all finding their range.

Kilmallock also finished the game with 14 players when Robbie Hanley was dismissed with a second yellow card as Na Piarsaigh held firm to book their spot in the final.

Patrickswell overcame last year’s finalists Doon in the other semi-final, with Kevin O’Brien and Jason Gillane scoring crucial goals either side of half-time to send them through to the decider.

Aaron Gillane posted 0-4 for the 2016 champions, who are captained by his Limerick teammate Cian Lynch, while Doon finished the game with 13 men.

Meanwhile, Con O’Callaghan hit two first-half goals as Cuala stormed their way into the Dublin SHC semi-finals with a 3-18 to 1-11 win over Kilmacud Crokes.

Jake Malone grabbed a third goal for the Cuala outfit as they go on to face St Vincent’s in the final four of the competition. 

Craobh Chiarain and St Brigid’s will feature in the other semi-final after Brigid’s got the better of Na Fianna, with decisive goals coming from Jonathan McGuirk and Kevin Callaghan.

Both semi-finals will take place on Sunday 6 October.

Poor weather caused match cancellations in the Wexford SHC. The quarter-final clash between St Anne’s and  Shelmaliers was called off along with the meeting of Rapparees and Rathnure.

Both games were scheduled to take place at Innovate Wexford Park. Wexford GAA say that the pitch passed an inspection early on Sunday morning but subsequent rain caused the pitch to become waterlogged.

Dublin SHC quarter-finals
Na Fianna 2-16 St Brigid’s 2-19
Cuala 3-18 Kilmacud Crokes 1-11

Limerick SHC semi-finals
Patrickswell 2-14 Doon 0-15
Na Piarsaigh 0-23 Kilmallock 0-18

Wexford SHC quarter-finals 
St Anne’s v Shelmaliers (Cancelled)
Rapparees v Rathnure (Cancelled)

Kilkenny SHC
First round
Graigue Ballycallan 1-10 Mullinavat 0-13

First round/relegation semi-final
St Patrick’s 2-16 Ballyhale Shamrocks 5-27

