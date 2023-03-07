All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks dominate club team of the year

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Ballyhale Shamrocks have been honoured with eight players on the club hurling team of the year for the 2022/23 season.

The Kilkenny giants, who secured their ninth All-Ireland crown in January, dominate the selection with Joey Holden and Richie Reid taking up places in the backs.

Adrian Mullen has secured one of the midfield spots while Eoin Cody, TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly all slot into the forwards.

All-Ireland finalists Dunloy have three representatives on the team of the year pick, while semi-finalists Ballygunner take up the remaining four spots.

Meanwhile, Ballyhale duo Joey Holden and Adrian Mullen have been nominated for the Player of the Year award along with Ballygunner goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe.

The 2022/2023 AIB GAA Club Hurling Team of the Year will be honoured, alongside their football counterparts, at the Club Player Awards at Croke Park on Friday, 10 March where the Player of the Year for both codes will also be announced.

“The 2022/2023 AIB GAA Club Championships season has been another terrific showcase of our national games,” says GAA President Larry McCarthy. I offer my warmest congratulations to all of the players who have been named on the 2022/2023 Hurling Team of the Year.

“The club championships are unique and special competitions, and are the

heart of communities. Congratulations to all of the players who have represented their club this year with such pride and honour, and to those who have been named on the Team of the Year.

“We look forward to welcoming you all to Croke Park this Friday evening to mark your achievements over the past season.”

AIB Club Hurling Team of The Year

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Killian Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 3. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 4. Ryan McGarry (Dunloy)

5. Kevin Molloy (Dunloy), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 7. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

8. Conor Sheahan (Ballygunner), 9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

10. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Conal Cunning (Dunloy), 14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 15. Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner)

AIB Club Hurler of The Year Nominees 2022/23

Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

