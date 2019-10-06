This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Birr return to Offaly final, James Stephens advance in Kilkenny and Ballyragget suffer relegation

County hurling champions were crowned in Kildare, Wicklow and Roscommon today.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 6:36 PM
General view of hurling.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
General view of hurling.
General view of hurling.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SENIOR HURLING TITLES were sealed in various counties around the country today, with winners crowned in Kildare, Wicklow and Roscommon. 

Meanwhile, there were big games taking place across the Kilkenny, Tipperary, Offaly, Laois and Wexford hurling championships this afternoon.

Naas lifted the Kildare crown with a 0-15 to 0-12 win over Coill Dubh, while Four Roads were the victors in Roscommon after a 1-19 to 1-8 victory against Athleague.

Bray Emmetts prevailed in the Wicklow decider, seeing off Glenealy by 10 points to take the title.

Meanwhile, the Meath final will head to a replay after Kiltale and Kildalkey finished level at 1-13 apiece.

Clonoulty-Rossmore needed extra-time to overcome Noel McGrath’s Loughmore-Castleiney by 1-33 to 3-22 in a high-scoring Tipperary SHC preliminary quarter-final. Earlier in the date, Toomevara ran out 1-24 to 2-19 winners over Mullinahone at the same stage of the competition.

Birr sealed a return to the Offaly SHC final after a four-point win over Kilcormac/Killoughey, who’ve won four titles since 2012. Birr will take on St Rynagh’s in the final in a repeat of the 2016 pairing. Birr, who haven’t been crowned champions since 2008, led by two at the interval and ran out 0-20 to 0-16 winners.

Rathdowney/Errill and Borris/Kilcotton will clash for the Laois crown, also a repeat of the 2016 final. Ross King dispatched a late goal to give Rathdowney/Errill a late 1-15 to 0-17 win over Camross, who beat them in the 2018 decider. Borris/Kilcotton ran out 0-25 to 1-15 winners against Clough/Ballacolla.

In Kilkenny, James Stephens advanced to the last four of the SHC with a 0-19 to 0-15 defeat of Rower-Inistioge in the quarter-final. In the senior relegation final, Bennettsbridge retained their senior status for another year with a 1-23 to 1-16 win over St Patricks Ballyragget, consigning the latter to intermediate ranks.

Finally, St Anne’s prevailed in the Wexford SHC quarter-final, beating Shelmaliers by 2-11 to 0-15.

***

Club hurling results

Kildare SHC final
Coill Dubh 0-12 Naas 0-15

Meath SHC final
Kildalkey 1-13 Kiltale 1-13

Roscommon SHC final
Athleague 1-8 Four Roads 1-19

Wicklow SHC final
Bray Emmets 1-19 Glenealy 1-9

Kilkenny SHC quarter-final
James Stephens 0-19 Rower-Inistioge 0-15

Kilkenny SHC relegation final
Bennettsbridge 1-23 St Patricks Ballyragget 1-16

Laois SHC semi-finals
Borris-Kilcotton 0-25 Clough-Ballacolla 1-15
Camross 0-17 Rathdowney-Errill 1-15

Offaly SHC semi-final
Birr 0-20 Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-16

Tipperary SHC preliminary quarter-finals
Mullinahone 2-15 Toomevara 1-24
Clonoulty-Rossmore 1-33 Loughmore-Castleiney 3-22 (after extra-time)

Wexford SHC quarter-final 
St Annes 2-11 Shelmaliers 0-15

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

