Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Na Fianna's Joe Kavanagh and Paddy Dunleavey of Ballyboden St Enda's. Bryan Keane/INPHO
club call

Na Fianna continue Dublin hurling title defence with 18-point win as Tipp finalists confirmed

Loughmore-Castleiney defeated Thurles Sarsfields to book a final showdown with Toomevara.
6.46pm, 29 Sep 2024
1.3k
0

LAST YEAR’S DUBLIN senior hurling champions and Leinster finalists Na Fianna have stormed into the 2024 semi-finals after a comprehensive win over Ballyboden St Enda’s.

Na Fianna won by 18 points — 4-26 to 2-14 — at Parnell Park this evening, and have been drawn against St Vincent’s in the last four.

Niall O Ceallacháin’s side led by the minimum in difficult conditions at the break, but powered to glory with an emphatic second-half showing.

Na Fianna’s AJ Murphy and David Gleeson were the first-half goalscorers, with the scoreline 1-11 to 1-10 at the interval.

The Northsiders raised three more green flags in the second period, including this superb strike from the excellent Ciaran Stacey:

In all, Na Fianna scored 3-17 of their 4-26 from play, with Brian Ryan named Man of the Match.

“Winning a Dublin championship any year is very hard, especially when you’re trying to do back-to-back,” the midfielder told TG4 afterwards.

“Last year is parked, this is a completely fresh year. The aim is to win it again.”

Lucan Sarsfields prevailed in today’s earlier quarter-final at the Donnycarney venue. They were 0-25 to 2-13 winners over Whitehall Colmcille, and now face Kilmacud Crokes in the last four.

Lucan trailed 1-7 to 0-3 after 20 minutes, and 1-7 to 0-6 at half time, but they blew their opponents away thereafter.

Man of the Match Ciaran Dowling, Paul Crummey, Jack Behan and Ben Coffey were among Lucan’s scorers in a dominant second half.

Patrick Spellacy struck a late goal for Whitehall from a free, but it was just a consolation score at that stage. Jamie Raftery bagged their other major in the first half.

The final pairing in the Tipperary senior hurling championship was also confirmed this evening, after Loughmore-Castleiney defeated Thurles Sarsfields in the second semi-final.

john-mcgrath John McGrath scored for Loughmore-Castleiney. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Loughmore-Castleiney ran out 0-17 to 2-9 winners. They will play Toomevara in the final, after they powered into their first decider since 2008 with a semi-final win over Moycarkey Borris yesterday.

John McGrath led the Loughmore-Castleiney scoring charge with 0-12 (0-8). Eamonn Kelly’s men were ahead by the minimum at the break, 0-11 to 2-4, and ground out a two-point win in the end. Paddy Creedon top-scored for Thurles with 2-1.

Kilkenny GAA postponed all action today due to the weather warning: the senior hurling quarter-finals between O’Loughlin Gaels and Dicksboro, and Mullinavat and Erins Own, have been rescheduled for next weekend. O’Loughlin Gaels were last year’s All-Ireland club finalists.

Sunday club hurling results

Dublin SHC quarter-finals 

Na Fianna 4-25 Ballyboden St-Enda’s 2-14

Lucan Sarsfields 0-25 Whitehall Colmcille 2-13

Tipperary SHC semi-final 

Thurles Sarsfields 2-9 Loughmore-Castleiney 0-17

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie