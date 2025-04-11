Two double-bogeys prove costly for McIlroy as Lowry finishes with important birdie

RORY MCILROY ENDURED a disappointing run to the finish of his first round at the Masters, falling from four-under to even par with an uninspiring 72.

Double-bogeys on the 15th and 17th were McIlroy’s undoing in what was otherwise a steady performance on the first day at Augusta. McIlroy, who was among the late starters in the first round, put himself in a strong position with three birdies on the front nine, two of which came just before the turn. He birdied again on the 13th to keep him in touch with the leader Justin Rose who has stormed to the summit with a scorching seven-under par 65.

Before making the turn, Rory McIlroy cards a birdie on No. 9 to reach three under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/jGOkrkIpD0 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2025

But McIlroy’s round unravelled on the Par five 15th. An attempted chip on the green ran out over the edge and into the drink. After taking the drop, his second effort ended up on the edge of the green and a double-bogey was the best he could manage from there.

He parred the next hole, but regressed again on the 17th with another double-bogey on a Par 4. Seven shots off the lead is a punishing end to a day that started with such promise.

Shane Lowry, who was also out with the late starters, finished one shot better than McIlroy. He started with a bogey on the third but three birdies on the fourth, eighth and ninth brought him to two-under heading into the back nine. He was back to even par after bogeys on the 10th and 17th but a crucial birdie on the last hole will surely leave him feeling energised for the second round.

Rose flirted with the Augusta National course record of 63, clenching his fist in celebration after draining a 19-foot birdie putt at the 16th to reach eight-under.

Wayward drives left him in the trees at 17 and 18 and after salvaging one par, Rose closed with his first bogey of the day at the last. He’s three strokes clear of Scottie Scheffler, Canadian Corey Conners and Ludvig Aberg.

Additional reporting by – © AFP 2025

