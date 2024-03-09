Glass and Deegan scoop Club Player of the Year awards

CONOR GLASS OF Glen and O’Loughlin Gaels star Paddy Deegan have been crowned the football and hurling Club Players of the Year for the 2023/2024 season.

Glass inspired Glen to All-Ireland victory after a superb campaign at midfield while Deegan was instrumental in leading the Kilkenny champions to the All-Ireland final where they were narrowly beaten by St Thomas’ of Galway.

Glass edged out Kilmacud Crokes and Galway star Shane Walsh along with St Brigid’s star forward Ben O’Carroll for the football gong. Deegan was selected for the hurling award ahead of St Thomas’ midfielder David Burke and his O’Loughlin Gaels teammate David Fogarty.

The pair were presented with their awards at a function in Croke Park last night where the football and hurling Teams of the Year were honoured.

“My congratulations to Paddy and Conor – two players who are natural leaders, and who typified the high quality that we have come to expect from the AIB GAA Club Championships,” said Uachtarán CLG Jarlath Burns.

“It is a great honour for the players, their clubs and their families and well deserved. Well done again to all of those who have been honoured on the teams of the year, and our thanks to AIB for their continuing support of these fantastic competitions.”

