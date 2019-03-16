This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 16 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cluxton and McCaffrey drop out as Dublin name team to face Tyrone

The two sides met in last year’s All-Ireland final.

By Cian Roche Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 1:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,008 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4546372
Stephen Cluxton drops out of the squad this afternoon.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Stephen Cluxton drops out of the squad this afternoon.
Stephen Cluxton drops out of the squad this afternoon.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUBLIN WELCOME BACK Evan Comerford between the sticks as Stephen Cluxton drops out of the team named to face Tyrone this Saturday evening [throw-in 7pm, Eir Sport].

Jack McCaffrey is the other high profile casualty to drop out of Jim Gavin’s side from their last outing against Roscommon.

The reigning All Ireland champions still boast an experienced forward line, with Ciaran Kilkenny lining out at full-forward and the talismanic Cormac Costello in at centre forward.

Brian Fenton continues his partnership with Darren Gavin in midfield, while Brian Howard, Cian O’Sullivan and John Small make up the half-back line.

Dublin meet Mickey Harte’s side in a repeat of last year’s All Ireland final, having beaten them by six points in last year’s showpiece at Croke Park.

Evan Comerford Evan Comerford returns to the starting line-up. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dublin Team (V Tyrone)

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny)
6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcilles)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)
15. Paddy Andrews (St. Brigids)

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    LIVE: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    36 players and lots of lessons: Schmidt gets wider look at Ireland in Six Nations
    '1883?' Eddie Jones pokes a little fun at Scotland's winless run in Twickenham
    CHELTENHAM
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    IRELAND
    Ireland look to blow the roof off Wales' Grand Slam party in Cardiff
    Ireland look to blow the roof off Wales' Grand Slam party in Cardiff
    Ireland rugby team share 'heartfelt sympathies' with Christchurch after shootings
    'You’d have to ask the Irish guys what their mentality is' - Roof stays open in Cardiff
    BOXING
    Beating Persoon in undisputed showdown 'would be equal to winning Olympic gold', says Taylor
    Beating Persoon in undisputed showdown 'would be equal to winning Olympic gold', says Taylor
    Game Jono Carroll falls shy in maiden world-title tilt as Nevin moves to 12-0
    Taylor overcomes career-toughest test and batters Volante to win third world title
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    Injury to 'special' young winger the only blemish on Cork City's big win
    Injury to 'special' young winger the only blemish on Cork City's big win
    Clinical Dundalk inflict first home defeat of campaign on Derry City
    Jack Byrne wonder-strike the highlight as Shamrock Rovers beat Sligo to extend lead

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie