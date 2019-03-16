Cluxton and McCaffrey drop out as Dublin name team to face Tyrone

Stephen Cluxton drops out of the squad this afternoon.

Stephen Cluxton drops out of the squad this afternoon.

DUBLIN WELCOME BACK Evan Comerford between the sticks as Stephen Cluxton drops out of the team named to face Tyrone this Saturday evening [throw-in 7pm, Eir Sport].

Jack McCaffrey is the other high profile casualty to drop out of Jim Gavin’s side from their last outing against Roscommon.

The reigning All Ireland champions still boast an experienced forward line, with Ciaran Kilkenny lining out at full-forward and the talismanic Cormac Costello in at centre forward.

Brian Fenton continues his partnership with Darren Gavin in midfield, while Brian Howard, Cian O’Sullivan and John Small make up the half-back line.

Dublin meet Mickey Harte’s side in a repeat of last year’s All Ireland final, having beaten them by six points in last year’s showpiece at Croke Park.

Evan Comerford returns to the starting line-up. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dublin Team (V Tyrone)

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

4. Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny)

6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcilles)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

14. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

15. Paddy Andrews (St. Brigids)

