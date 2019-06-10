This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 10 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manager absent again as Spain maintain 100% start

Luis Enrique’s continued absence has not impacted the team’s results.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Jun 2019, 10:25 PM
1 hour ago 5,269 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4676761
Spain's Sergio Ramos.
Spain's Sergio Ramos.
Spain's Sergio Ramos.

SPAIN MADE IT four wins from as many games in Euro 2020 qualifying despite coach Luis Enrique’s continued absence as a second-half flurry saw them beat Sweden 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday.

Luis Enrique has been on leave since March due to a family emergency, but Robert Moreno continues to keep the ship on course in his stead, with Serio Ramos, Alvaro Morata and Alvaro Oyarzabal scoring in the final 26 minutes to send Spain five points clear in Group F.

Sweden could count themselves extremely fortunate to remain on level terms until the break, as Robin Olsen was forced into several fine saves and Dani Parejo had a goal controversially disallowed.

But Spain eventually found a way past Olsen via Ramos’ penalty, before Morata netted the game’s second spot-kick and Oyarzabal wrapped up the routine win.

It did not take Spain long to establish control and they went close in the 14th minute when Fabian Ruiz’s long-range strike was acrobatically tipped over by Olsen.

That was the first of four vital saves in as many minutes, as Olsen then parried a goal-bound Parejo volley wide, palmed away Ramos’ header from the resulting corner and kept Isco’s placed effort out.

A few moments later Spain were harshly denied the lead for an apparent offside against Parejo before he squared to Rodrigo Moreno for an easy finish.

The onslaught resumed after the break and Spain finally got the breakthrough just past the hour, as Ramos swept home from the spot after Sebastian Larsson was adjudged to have handled a Marco Asensio cross.

Morata — Asensio’s replacement — followed Ramos’ example five minutes from time, converting after being felled by Mikael Lustig’s clumsy lunge.

A straightforward win was completed soon after — Oyarzabal curling a wonderful left-footed effort out of Olsen’s reach after Fabian’s pass.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie