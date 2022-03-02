Ex-Norwich boss Farke joins Voronin and Lokomotiv manager in leaving jobs in Russia

EX-NORWICH MANAGER DANIEL Farke has quit his post at Russian Premier League side Krasnodar without taking charge of a match, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The German, who twice steered Norwich to promotion to the Premier League before being replaced by Dean Smith earlier this season, joined the Russian club in January and had signed a deal until the summer of 2024.

Farke was due to manage Krasnodar for the first time last weekend against Lokomotiv Moscow but the fixture was closed when the local airport in Krasnodar was closed by order of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency. Incidentally, Lokomotiv’s German head coach, Markus Gisdol, on Tuesday resigned from his role in protest at Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine — with the club later claiming he had instead been dismissed.

Explaining his own resignation in a statement released on Wednesay, Farke said:

The current political development and the associated request from our children, wives, families and friends to come home and the loss of all sporting perspectives have now led to this well-considered decision.

“It is very difficult for us, because we were received very warmly from day one. We formed a great community with different nationalities in a very short time, who wanted to pursue sporting goals together – with joy and fun. Unfortunately, the serious side of life has now caught up with us.”

Former Lokomotiv Moscow's head coach Markus Gisdol. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Gisdol’s statement, released to German publication Bild, was more damning of the Russian invasion of its neighbouring state.

“I cannot pursue my calling in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression in the middle of Europe,” said former Cologne boss. “That is not in line with my values, which is why I have resigned from my position as coach with immediate effect.

I can’t stand on the training ground in Moscow, train the players, demand professionalism and a few kilometres away orders are given that bring great suffering to an entire people. That is my personal decision and I am absolutely convinced of it.

Capital club Lokomotiv later said on Twitter that “Markus Gisdol was dismissed from the post of head coach of FC Lokomotiv. The club and the team are working as usual and are concentrating on achieving the maximum results in the upcoming matches.”

Former Ukraine international and Liverpool forward Andriy Voronin has also left his coaching role in the Russian capital, where he was assistant manager of Dinamo Moscow, while expressing his despair at Russia’s invasion of his home country.

The 42-year-old has flown with his family to Germany.

“I can’t live in a country that’s at war with my country,” he told Munich-based Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

“Everything that’s happening in my home country is a catastrophe, a big catastrophe, it depresses me a lot.”

Former Ukraine international and Liverpool striker Andriy Voronin. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Voronin, who also played for German sides Bayer Leverkusen, Mainz, Borussia Moenchengladbach and Hertha Berlin during his career, said he is shocked by the “horrible” images of war in his country.

I can’t bear it. I still have a lot of friends in Kyiv, including former comrades from the national team.

Voronin urged Germany to help his compatriots: “Stop that son of a bitch Putin, help the refugees. And send weapons so we can defend ourselves.

“I’m so proud of our country. We have beautiful cities, great people. We will keep fighting. And we will win. But the price is so high. All the dead… we live in the year 2022 and not in WWII.”