Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
League of Ireland

Cobh Ramblers confirm "potentially transformative" takeover

Investors FC32 have taken control of the First Division club and already have Austrian second-tier side SKN St. Pölten.
5.59pm, 21 Oct 2024
COBH RAMBLERS HAVE confirmed a takeover by FC32, a global football ownership group that already controls a second-tier club in Austria.

In a statement released today, the League of Ireland First Division side hailed the deal as “potentially transformative” for their future with a senior women’s team to be established by 2026.

FC32 holds ownership stakes in SKN St. Pölten and say that “further expansion is planned” after finalising their deal for Ramblers.

They are described as “owned and operated by world class sporting executives with a clear player-first strategy, dedicated to maximizing player development and unlocking the full potential of athletes across women’s and men’s teams and academies worldwide.”

Paul Francis, the founder chief executive of FC32 said: “Our focus is on player development and high performance. We aim to partner with Cobh Ramblers to build a world-class talent pipeline and elevate the club to new heights.”
Deanna Brown, its president & co-founder added: “The community’s support is vital, and we look forward to accelerating growth while honouring the club’s rich tradition.”

Ramblers chairman Bill O’Leary continued: “We are proud to partner with FC32, who share our vision for the club’s future. The board of management and our club members are excited and hugely in favour of this potentially transformative deal.

“It recognises our history, our relatively strong operating and financial models and positions us for growth in so many areas into the future.”

David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
