Cobh Ramblers to donate portion of new shirt's sales to suicide awareness charity

A LOCAL CHARITY which provides free suicide intervention and prevention training is to benefit from the sales of one of the new shirts unveiled by League of Ireland club Cobh Ramblers.

The First Division side have launched new home and third kits ahead of the 2021 season, along with a new sponsorship agreement with the nearby Belvelly Castle.

The home and away shirts for this year will bear the Belvelly Castle logo. As part of the agreement, Breaking The Silence – the club’s charity partners – will appear on the front of the third shirt.

For each third shirt that is purchased from the club, a donation of €5 is to be made to Breaking The Silence.

“Breaking the Silence are a leading voluntary group on driving suicide awareness and provide free training programmes across Cork city and county in the areas of suicide intervention and prevention i.e. suicide first aid,” explained a Cobh Ramblers press release.

“The charity provides both SafeTALK and ASIST training programmes, both of which are the world standard in this area.”

The aim of the group is to help create a suicide-safer community by connecting the person at risk of suicide with life-preserving resources.

Source: James O'Donoghue

“A huge thank you to Cobh Ramblers Football Club,” said Avril Mansworth of Breaking The Silence.

“Having the logo on the front of the new jersey gives great visibility in terms of keeping the name of Breaking The Silence going across the community, particularly at the moment during times of Covid.

“All of the money donated from the sales of the new jersey will be used to drive our message of suicide awareness across the community.”

The shirt is now available from the Cobh Ramblers online shop.