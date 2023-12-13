Cobh Ramblers to play opening home games of new season at Turners Cross

COBH RAMBLERS WILL play “some” of their opening games of the 2024 season at Turners Cross, while a new astroturf surface is installed at St Colman’s Park.

The club has agreed the temporary move with the Munster FA, FAI and Cork City ahead of the new season.

Advertisement

Ramblers were awarded a €300,000 government sports capital grant last year, which will go towards the cost of the artificial pitch and new LED floodlighting.

Chairman of the club Bill O’Leary said: “This timely and very positive development makes total operational, financial, and strategic sense for the club.

“It saves us money, facilitates our growth in terms of playing numbers, opens our facility to the community and will allow our teams to play football the way we like to play it.”

Board member Mark Farrell said: “The beginning of the project work in St Colman’s Park represents another important step in the club’s history. It comes on the back of a lot of hard work by so many brilliant volunteers.

“Having seen the benefits of the Stephen Ireland astroturf at Old Church Park in the increased contact time for kids and adults alike, these works at Cobh Ramblers will only serve to further increase contact time for players and ultimately lead to better levels of skill and performances for the teams in the town as well as making for a better match experience for fans and players alike.”