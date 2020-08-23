This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 23 August, 2020
Cobh Ramblers see off fellow play-off chasers Longford to close gap on 6th

The Cork side moved to within two points of Saturday night’s opponents, with Stephen O’Leary scoring a memorable goal in a 2-0 win.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 1:40 AM
Cobh Ramblers celebrate (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

COBH RAMBLERS MADE a statement in their SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off chase as they saw off potential promotion rivals Longford Town 2-0 at St Colman’s Park on Saturday night.

Longford entered the game five points clear of the Rams in a play-off spot, but a goal by Conor Drinan and a wonderfully flicked finish by Stephen O’Leary saw the hosts cut the gap between the sides to two.

Pierce Phillips teed up Drinan’s close-range opener on 20 minutes, crossing low into the box for the former Carrigaline United man to tap home.

Cobh’s second goal came following nice build-up play between Dave Hurley and Ian Turner, the latter assisting O’Leary who produced a sumptuous backheeled finish to double Ramblers’ lead with just 12 minutes remaining.

Stuart Ashton’s men have scored six unanswered goals and picked up six points in their last two games, and are now just two points off a play-off spot of their own.

Next up for the Cork side: an FAI Cup second-round tie with last season’s Premier Division champions, Dundalk, at St Colman’s Park next Sunday.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

