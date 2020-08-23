Cobh Ramblers see off fellow play-off chasers Longford to close gap on 6th

COBH RAMBLERS MADE a statement in their SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off chase as they saw off potential promotion rivals Longford Town 2-0 at St Colman’s Park on Saturday night.

Longford entered the game five points clear of the Rams in a play-off spot, but a goal by Conor Drinan and a wonderfully flicked finish by Stephen O’Leary saw the hosts cut the gap between the sides to two.

Pierce Phillips teed up Drinan’s close-range opener on 20 minutes, crossing low into the box for the former Carrigaline United man to tap home.

Cobh’s second goal came following nice build-up play between Dave Hurley and Ian Turner, the latter assisting O’Leary who produced a sumptuous backheeled finish to double Ramblers’ lead with just 12 minutes remaining.

Stuart Ashton’s men have scored six unanswered goals and picked up six points in their last two games, and are now just two points off a play-off spot of their own.

Next up for the Cork side: an FAI Cup second-round tie with last season’s Premier Division champions, Dundalk, at St Colman’s Park next Sunday.

