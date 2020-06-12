This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
World Cup winner Reinach to link up with Pollard after completing Top 14 move

The 30-year-old scrum-half is on his way to Montpellier.

By AFP Friday 12 Jun 2020, 2:01 PM
11 minutes ago 203 Views 1 Comment
Cobus Reinach in possession for South Africa during their win against Canada at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Image: Adam Davy
Cobus Reinach in possession for South Africa during their win against Canada at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Image: Adam Davy

LIVEWIRE SOUTH AFRICAN scrum-half Cobus Reinach, part of the Springbok squad that won last year’s World Cup, has signed a three-year contract with Montpellier, the Top 14 club announced today.

The 14-time capped Reinach, 30, joins Montpellier from English Premiership club Northampton Saints and will team up at half-back with fellow Springbok Handre Pollard in France.

Fly-half Pollard touched down on the south coast after the World Cup, which saw South Africa beat England 32-12 in the final.

Reinach, who scored the fastest World Cup hat-trick in history as the Boks beat Canada 66-7 in Japan, will be battling for the starting number nine shirt with French international Benoit Paillaugue and Georgian Gela Aprasidze.

Montpellier were in eighth place in the Top 14 when the championship was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

© – AFP, 2020 

