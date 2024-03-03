Joint-leader Lowry in hunt for glory as weather causes final round delay in Florida

THE US PGA Tour’s Cognizant Cup will conclude on Monday after thunderstorms halted play for three and a half hours on Sunday.

South African Erik van Rooyen had vaulted up the leaderboard when play was halted, opening with six straight birdies at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, then adding two more at the eighth and 10th to reach 14-under for the tournament.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry, England’s David Skinns and American Austin Eckroat shared the overnight lead on 13-under par and none had teed off when play was halted at 5:50 pm.

Advertisement

Organizers hoped to get players back on the course at 9:20, with Lowry and Skinns teeing off in the final group at 10:10.

That would allow them a little over an hour of daylight.

The last time the tournament was forced into a Monday finish was 2015.

Follow the live leaderboard here

– © AFP 2024

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!