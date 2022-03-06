Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 6 March 2022
Advertisement

Covington dominates Masvidal before eyeing 'swamp trash' Poirier

The American exhilarated UFC 272 with a dominant display that led to the judges scoring in the No.1 welterweight’s favour – 49-46, 50-45, 50-44.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Mar 2022, 10:18 AM
33 minutes ago 681 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5702536
Image: STEVE MARCUS
Image: STEVE MARCUS

COLBY COVINGTON PRODUCED possibly the biggest win of his career with a unanimous defeat of former best friend Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 in Las Vegas.

The brash American was true to his word in the build up to the clash, exhilarating the crowd with a dominant display that led to the judges scoring in the No.1 welterweight’s favour – 49-46, 50-45, 50-44.

No sooner had Covington’s hand been raised than he was already turning his attention to his next challenge.

“I just took out Miami’s street trash, now it’s time to take on Louisiana swamp trash, where you at Dustin Poirier? You’re next!” he roared after the fight.

“It wasn’t my best performance,” he added in the post-fight news conference. “Just a lot of emotions going into it. That was a real friend of mine at one point in my career. … I let my emotions get the best of me. But it was still dominant. I showed the world how good I was.”

covington-masvidal-boxing Covington connects with a punch on Jorge Masvidal. Source: STEVE MARCUS

For Masvidal, the veteran was left ruing the effects of the passing of time on his inability to perform how he would have liked.

“I was off beat with the wrestling. [The game plan was] to break his face. I should have had more moments like that but the wrestling was off today. [I was] flat footed today.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Covington’s wrestling masterclass was the difference, and the 34-year-old showed his intent inside the opening five minutes of their gruelling five-round scrap.

Masvidal was taken down and forced to scramble and, despite being the superior striker, he was unable to fully deal with the pressure he was being put under.

Covington landed another takedown in the third, pinning Masvidal to the mat until the final 10 seconds when the 37-year-old was eventually able to get back on his feet and inject fresh life into the fight.

The Miami native’s never-say-die attitude was on show in the fourth, dropping Covington to his knee with a right hook, yet it was the latter who remerged for the fifth re-energised, once again taking Masvidal to the canvas and keeping him there to see out the victory.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie