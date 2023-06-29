Seamus Coleman signs one-year contract extension with Everton

SEAMUS COLEMAN HAS signed a one-year contract extension with Everton which will take him into a 15th season at Goodison Park.

The Republic of Ireland captan is already the longest serving player still active in the Premier League, and is now just three matches away from surpassing Tim Howard’s club-record of 354 appearances in the competition.

Coleman will return for pre-season with his teammates next week but will not resume full training until his recuperation from a medial knee ligament injury suffered in May is complete.

“Everyone knows how much Everton means to me which is why it is special to sign this new contract and continue to play for this great club,” Coleman told the club website.

Captain Coleman has signed a new one-year deal with the Blues!

“From the moment I joined more than 14 years ago, the support my family and I have had from our fans and everyone around the Club has been amazing and I never take for granted just how fortunate I am to represent Everton. That has included the honour of wearing the captain’s armband in recent years.”

Coleman added: “I’m keen to continue helping my teammates in any way I can, while passing on my experience to the younger lads and contributing on the pitch as much as possible.

“We know the past couple of seasons have not been good enough for Everton Football Club. But I can assure our fans that I’ll continue to give everything to put that right and, under the manager and his staff, our players will know what is expected of them for the season ahead.”

Everton boss Sean Dyche continued: “We are all pleased Seamus has signed his new deal. I have hugely enjoyed working with him since becoming Everton manager.

“He is a top professional who helps to set high standards every day and makes it clear what it means to play for Everton Football Club.

“His quality and experience continue to be of great use and will do again once he’s back fit.”