Tuesday 19 January 2021
Colin Fennelly opts out of Kilkenny panel for 2021 — reports

The Ballyhale man captained the county last year.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 10:58 PM
50 minutes ago 2,575 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5329859
Kilkenny's Colin Fennelly arriving at Croke Park during the 2020 championship.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Kilkenny's Colin Fennelly arriving at Croke Park during the 2020 championship.
Kilkenny's Colin Fennelly arriving at Croke Park during the 2020 championship.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

COLIN FENNELLY HAS informed Brian Cody that he is not making himself available to play for Kilkenny in 2021 according to reports.

The Irish Examiner first reported that the Kilkenny captain told Cody he won’t be joining this year’s panel, with Thomas Kenny, Enda Morrissey, Luke Scanlon and Bill Sheehan also no longer part of his plans. 

The Irish Independent say that Fennelly decided “to step aside for a season to recharge the batteries after a hectic club and county schedule” with the blessing of his manager.

The two-time All-Star and four-time All-Ireland winner is expected to return to the set-up in 2022.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks ace was dropped for the All-Ireland semi-final against Waterford following a quiet display against Galway in the Leinster final.

Kilkenny have already lost retirees Paul Murphy and Ger Aylward from their squad for the forthcoming season.

