Colin Healy to remain as manager of promoted Cork City

COLIN HEALY IS to remain in place as Cork City manager for 2023 after leading the club back to the Premier League as First Division champions.

Healy took over as interim manager at Cork at the end of the 2020 season and was installed permanently ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Advertisement

City finished 6th in the First Division in 2021, before topping the table in 2022, with four points to spare over second placed Waterford. Cork finished this term with 68 points, more than double their 2021 total of 33.

“I am pleased to have things confirmed and to be staying on as manager,” Healy said.

“Last season was very enjoyable, and the support we got from the fans throughout the season was incredible. We had some brilliant crowds at our home games and great support on the road as well, and we want them all right behind us again next year. We are all in it together, so the backing of the fans will be as important as ever next season.”

He added: “Over the last two years, we have all worked very hard to bring this club back to where we feel it belongs, and next season will be a new challenge; one we are looking forward to. I look forward to working with players and staff to build on what we have achieved this year.”

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Danny Murphy is to remain in place as the Cork City woman’s first team manager.

Murphy said he was “delighted to be staying on” and is happy with the “direction” the team is going.

“We have a clear plan and we are all working together as one club to achieve it. There are lots of good things happening on and off the pitch,” he said.