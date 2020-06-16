This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
NFL chief Goodell encourages clubs to sign exiled Kaepernick

Goodell invited Kaepernick’s input on racial and socail programmes that are being run by the league.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 9:01 AM
47 minutes ago
Colin Kaepernick has been out of the league since the end of the 2016 season
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER Goodell said Monday he would welcome exiled quarterback Colin Kaepernick back into the league in any capacity, including as a player.

Goodell told ESPN.com that he encourages teams to sign the 32-year-old former San Francisco 49ers player and invited Kaepernick’s input on racial and social programmes that are being run by the league.

“If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that.

“If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities.

“We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome at that table, and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues, that have been around for a long time.

“But I hope we’re at a point now where everybody’s committed to making long-term, sustainable change.”

Goodell admitted earlier this month that the league was wrong to silence player protests as it responded to calls from a group of players to issue an explicit condemnation of racism.

In an earlier video message posted on social media, Goodell said the league would now support peaceful protests from players in future.

But asked about President Donald Trump’s recent tweet which indicated Goodell might be too soft on players who in Trump’s view disrespect the flag, Goodell dodged the question. “I can’t answer that,” he said.

© – AFP 2020  

About the author:

AFP

