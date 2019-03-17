Colin Kelly links up with Wexford fotballers ahead of championship clash with former team Louth

FORMER LOUTH PLAYER and manager Colin Kelly is to join the Wexford senior footballers in a coaching role ahead of May’s Leinster Championship meeting with the Wee County.

Kelly, who stood down as Westmeath boss last summer, is expected to take up to two sessions per week in advance of the 12 May clash at Wexford Park.

Currently in charge of Louth intermediate club side St. Kevin’s, confirmation of Kelly’s added role comes just days after he was overlooked for an interview for the Wee County U20 manager’s position.

Paul McLoughlin’s Wexford sit mid-table in Division Four, but will be hopeful of earning a first provincial championship victory since 2014 against Louth, which would qualify them for a Leinster quarter-final against All-Ireland champions Dublin.

While his Westmeath reign ended with championship defeats to Laois and, subsequently. Armagh, Kelly achieved two promotions in three seasons at the helm of his native county, between 2015 and ’17.

His championship record as a manager reads three wins from 11 matches.

