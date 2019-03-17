This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Colin Kelly links up with Wexford fotballers ahead of championship clash with former team Louth

After stepping down as Westmeath boss last year, Kelly has taken a coaching role with Paul McLoughlin’s side.

By Caoimhin Reilly Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 3:06 PM
Colin Kelly, in charge of Louth in 2017.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

FORMER LOUTH PLAYER and manager Colin Kelly is to join the Wexford senior footballers in a coaching role ahead of May’s Leinster Championship meeting with the Wee County.

Kelly, who stood down as Westmeath boss last summer, is expected to take up to two sessions per week in advance of the 12 May clash at Wexford Park.

Currently in charge of Louth intermediate club side St. Kevin’s, confirmation of Kelly’s added role comes just days after he was overlooked for an interview for the Wee County U20 manager’s position.

Paul McLoughlin’s Wexford sit mid-table in Division Four, but will be hopeful of earning a first provincial championship victory since 2014 against Louth, which would qualify them for a Leinster quarter-final against All-Ireland champions Dublin.

While his Westmeath reign ended with championship defeats to Laois and, subsequently. Armagh, Kelly achieved two promotions in three seasons at the helm of his native county, between 2015 and ’17.

His championship record as a manager reads three wins from 11 matches.

