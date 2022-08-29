Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tipperary star forced to call time on AFL career due to chronic hip injury

Colin O’Riordan played 34 games during a successful career Down Under.

By Maurice Brosnan Monday 29 Aug 2022, 8:26 AM
28 minutes ago 3,530 Views 0 Comments
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

SYDNEY SWANS AND Tipperary star Colin O’Riordan has retired from the AFL due to a chronic hip injury. The 26-year-old played 34 games since making the move in October 2015. 

After captaining Tipperary to an All-Ireland U21 final in 2015 and earning an All-Star nomination the previous season, O’Riordan was picked up by the Swans on a rookie contract. He made his AFL debut three years later in Round 17 of the 2018 season against North Melbourne.

His athleticism and competitiveness soon saw him become a regular member of the Swans’ back six.

The midfielder returned to the Premier County in 2020 to win a Munster title.

“Since arriving at the club, Colin has been one of the most popular members of our playing group and he will be sorely missed,” Swans executive general manager of football Charlie Gardiner said.

“It really is an incredible achievement to move to Australia from Ireland, learn a new game and forge a successful AFL career and Colin has been able to do just that.” 

