Colin O'Riordan out for 'a couple of weeks' from AFL action after eye poke

TIPPERARY NATIVE AND Sydney Swans star Colin O’Riordan is set for several weeks on the sideline after he was poked in the eye last weekend during a VFL match.

O’Riordan played in the reserve’s season opener against Footscray Bulldogs last week when he suffered the injury. The club confirmed he will need a couple of weeks to get his vision cleared and checked by the specialists.

Elsewhere, Kerry’s Mark O’Connor is moving closer to a return after his pre-season was disrupted by knee tendinitis. The Geelong clubman has not featured yet this season but is in line for a medical substitute spot for their Round 3 clash with Collingwood at the MCG.

Zach Tuohy has been named in the team for that game, while the medical sub will be confirmed an hour prior to the first bounce.

Meath and Essendon’s Cian McBride was unavailable last week due to a calf issue but is in line for a return to the VFL team this weekend.

Darragh Joyce has been included in St Kilda’s 26-man squad to take on Richmond this Sunday with the final squad to be confirmed tomorrow. Conor Nash looks to continue his promising form as Hawthorn take on Carlton on Sunday.