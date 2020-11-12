How Colin O'Riordan convinced Sydney Swans to release him for the Munster final

TIPPERARY FOOTBALL BOSS David Power has revealed the lengths Colin O’Riordan went to in order to be cleared by Sydney Swans to play in the Munster football final against Cork.

O’Riordan, with 23 AFL games under his belt since making the move into 2015, has been training with Tipperary for the past “five or six weeks” after his return to Ireland during the off-season.

The Templemore man had been keen to tog out with the Premier but was unable to convince the Swans to release him for their their final two league fixtures or championship outings against Clare and Limerick.

After watching Collingwood’s Mark Keane perform heroics with a last-second winner for Cork against Kerry on Sunday, O’Riordan made a call to two Swans team-mates who helped convince Sydney head coach John Longmire to allow him play.

“Colin did try to make himself available for all the league matches as well but at that moment in time Sydney Swans wouldn’t release him,” said Power.

“So to be fair to Colin he was probably emailing every week the head coach, because as we were winning he was getting itchy feet, even though he was with [coach] Charlie McGeever on the sideline during the matches.

“But it kind of came to a head on Sunday evening. He made a phone call and he basically got on to the joint-captains of Sydney Swans. Between the joint-captains of Sydney Swans and the head coach, they agreed to let Colin play.

“Again, we’re very thankful to Sydney Swans because he’s obviously under contract so we are very grateful for allowing Colin to play.

“But I suppose, to be fair to Colin, it was his determination and that’s one of his biggest qualities on the field, he wanted to play and he wanted to play for the last number of weeks and he was getting more and more frustrated so it’s great.

“It’s great for the panel. We now have another player available for selection, which is great.”

O’Riordan, who was handed a two-year extension to his deal with the Swans in 2019, received official permission from the club to line out for the duration of the season.

“He’ll be available all the way through,” stated Power.

Because O’Riordan had been training with the group, Power said there would be no issues with including him in the matchday panel for the provincial decider.

“I suppose I would have spoken to the team captain and obviously to our leadership group. Colin trained last night with us, but It’s not the case that Colin just started training last night.

“He’s been around the set-up for the five to six weeks previous. Most of our panel have played with Colin and also they know how much of a Tipp football man he is. So, between talking to Conor and the leadership group, they were more than pleased to see Colin be available for Sunday week.

“Our 26 has changed every weekend and that’s down to the highly competitive internal matches that we have on a Wednesday night. And that was to the fore last night.

Colin O'Riordan last represented Tipperary in 2015. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“Our training session was excellent because lads want to be part of it, lads want to be on the 26. So, from a management point of view it’s great but there’s also a great headache there now. But, look, that’s a great headache to have, that we have that competition now on the 26.”

An All-Ireland minor winner under Power in 2011, O’Riordan’s ability with the O’Neills has impressed his manager in recent weeks.

“I would say his football ability is actually very, very high considering obviously that he’s now used to the oval ball,” said Power.

“You can see it’s his conditioning and his strength that is so impressive. He’s not a big bulky fella, he’s so toned – it’s actually incredible really, his strength, he is so powerful. He gets up in the air and is just so strong.

“He’s a gas man. He has been practicing before training, doing a bit of practicing after training as well over the last couple of weeks. He’s in a very good frame of mind. I actually think he has improved as a footballer to be honest. In the internal game, he’s moving the ball fast, he’s running fast, he’s linking up with the team.

“It is definitely a positive step. In terms of vocal contribution, Colin has always been vocal. I remember the day of the Munster minor final back in 2011 against Cork. At half-time, he stood up and he was only 15 years of age.

“When he talks, everyone listens. That is the big thing we have done with this squad of players, as well, we have empowered players and that’s a big thing I believe in as a manager.

“You have to empower players because ultimately, they are playing, they are crossing the white line. I think over the last couple of weeks that has definitely come to the fore.”

