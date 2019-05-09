Tipperary's O'Riordan recalled by Sydney Swans while Hanley and Tuohy return to starting sides in AFL

TIPPERARY’S COLIN O’RIORDAN will return to AFL action this weekend after being recalled by the Sydney Swans for what will be only his second appearance of the 2019 season.

O’Riordan will feature in Friday night’s game against Essendon in Round 8 after being named on the interchange list, returning to the side as a replacement for injured team-mate Harry Cunningham.

A Round 2 outing against Adelaide Crows is 2011 All-Ireland minor football winner O’Riordan’s only appearance so far in this campaign for Sydney Swans. He had featured in the NEAFL recently and has been rewarded by a spot in the AFL side.

“Colin’s form has been absolutely fantastic in our reserves so he really deserves a game,” Sydney Swans coach John Longmire told their club website.

“He played a fair bit of senior footy over the pre-season so it is good to have him back in the team.”

It will mark the fifth AFL appearance in his career for the 23-year-old who made his debut last July in a game against North Melbourne.

O’Riordan initially joined the Sydney Swans in October 2015 as an international rookie before further committing his future to the club in November 2017 when he signed a new two-year contract extension.

Tyrone’s Conor McKenna will be going up against O’Riordan as part of the Essendon side.

Two of the most experienced Irish players in the AFL are both back in action this weekend. Mayo’s Pearce Hanley returns from a shin injury to start for Gold Coast Suns against Melbourne on Saturday for what will be his 152nd AFL appearance.

Pearce Hanley in action for Gold Coast Suns in Round 6 against Brisbane Lions. Source: AAP/PA Images

Laois native Zach Tuohy missed out for Geelong Cats last weekend but he returns to their initial 26-man squad against North Melbourne on Sunday and ins in line for his 170th game in the AFL. Kerry’s Mark O’Connor will maintain his record of featuring in all eight of Geelong’s games to date this season.

Elsewhere Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce drops out of the St Kilda side for their encounter with West Coast Eagles on Saturday while Derry’s Conor Glass is back in the frame for Hawthorn on Sunday against GWS Giants.

