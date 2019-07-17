'He’s gone to another level': Colin O'Riordan rewarded with new contract at Sydney Swans

O'Riordan: Last year has been "an absolute rollercoaster".

COLIN O’RIORDAN HAS committed his future to the Sydney Swans after agreeing a two-year contract extension with the Aussie Rules outfit.

The former Tipperary dual star has nailed down his place in recent weeks, playing nine straight games as the Swans bid to break in to the top half of the table.

The 23-year-old’s new deal will keep him in red and white until the end of the 2021 season at least.

“From the moment Colin walked into the club he had a real determination and desire to become a consistent AFL footballer,” Swans Head of Football Charlie Gardiner said.

“Colin’s such a driven and competitive person who works incredibly hard to improve each year.

“He’s gone to another level again this year and has emerged to become an important member of the team.”

O’Riordan signed for the Swans in 2015 but had to bide his time before breaking into the first team, making his debut in July 2018.

The last 12 months have been “an absolute rollercoaster”, he said.

“Ever since I came to the club I’ve loved the club, loved everything about it and loved everyone at the club, and I want to repay the faith the club has shown in me.

“I love everything about the place and I am absolutely ecstatic.”

