This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 29 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

College football organisers say they will wait until June for decision on Dublin fixture

Organisers of the Aer Lingus Classic, set for August, say the game does not need a license and so is not subject to the government’s 5,000-person limit on gatherings.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 2:35 PM
46 minutes ago 411 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5087148
Navy and Notre Dame helmets in the Aviva, when the fixture was announced in 2018.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Navy and Notre Dame helmets in the Aviva, when the fixture was announced in 2018.
Navy and Notre Dame helmets in the Aviva, when the fixture was announced in 2018.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THE SCHEDULED AMERICAN football fixture between Notre Dame and Navy at the Aviva Stadium in August has still not been cancelled amid Covid-19 restrictions.

This month, the government moved to ban licenses for all gatherings of 5,000 people or more until September. But organisers of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic say their event, which brought 35,000 visitors from the US in 2012, does not require a licence.

Instead, in a statement issued this afternoon, organisers say they are ‘working closely with their Irish and American partners, including the Irish government, the US Naval Academy, the University of Notre Dame and the governing body of collegiate sport to monitor the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“The recent Irish government announcement on ‘licences for gatherings over 5,000’ does not apply to this fixture as the game does not require a licence.”

That said, the statement adds that they will liaise with the two universities and the college sport governing body, NCAA, to present a decision on what impact a global pandemic will have on the fixture by mid-June.

“At that time, the event organisers will in turn be in a position to update on the specifics of the Navy vs. Notre Dame scheduled for 29 August 2020 at the Aviva Stadium.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie