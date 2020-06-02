This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
College football clash will not take place at Aviva Stadium this summer

Navy and Notre Dame hope to open their season in the US instead.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 1:03 PM
Huddle up: the sides will not visit D4 this year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Huddle up: the sides will not visit D4 this year.
Huddle up: the sides will not visit D4 this year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE MEETING OF Navy and Notre Dame, scheduled to take place at the Aviva Stadium on 29 August, will not now take place in Dublin, organisers have confirmed. 

Almost 40,000 Americans were booked to attend the Aer Lingus Classic with an estimated TV audience of six million tuning into ESPN’s coverage.  

Instead, the teams now plan on facing off at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, USA. 

“College football is one of the greatest spectacles in world sport and we had been thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Navy and Notre Dame here this summer for the first game of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic Series,” says  Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. 

“Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, that is now not possible, but we hope to see both universities return to Aviva Stadium in the coming years.

“Longer term, the Aer Lingus College Football Classic five-game series, now due to begin in 2021 with Illinois vs Nebraska at Aviva Stadium, will provide a significant economic boost for the Irish tourism and hospitality sector.”

Ticketholders will be contacted by their purchase provider in the coming days, organisers say.

  

