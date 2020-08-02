Keane's AFL debut ends in disappointment as Collingwood suffer shock defeat

COLLINGWOOD WENT DOWN to Fremantle in a surprise 12-point defeat on the night Cork’s Mark Keane made his AFL debut.
Mitchelstown native Keane, who only moved to Australia ahead of the 2019 season, became the latest Irish player to feature in the AFL during this Round 9 clash.
But the night at Optus Stadium ended in disappointment for Keane and his Pies team-mates as David Mundy put the icing on the cake with a late goal for underdogs Fremantle.
David Mundy puts the icing on the cake 🍰— AFL (@AFL) August 2, 2020
FT: @freodockers 10.1 (61) defeat @CollingwoodFC 7.7 (49). #AFLFreoPies pic.twitter.com/d3kjMQdjm7
The Dockers were scoreless after the first quarter but they responded with a blistering end to the first-half. Led by Nate Fyfe, the Dockers scored four goals to eventually run out 61 to 49 winners.
It ended a horror week for Collingwood, who had coach Nathan Buckley and assistant coach Brenton Sanderson fined $25,000 after the pair breached the AFL’s Covid-19 restrictions.
