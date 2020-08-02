This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 2 August, 2020
Keane's AFL debut ends in disappointment as Collingwood suffer shock defeat

In one of the upsets of the season, Fremantle claimed a big victory.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 2 Aug 2020, 12:55 PM
59 minutes ago 1,668 Views No Comments
COLLINGWOOD WENT DOWN to Fremantle in a surprise 12-point defeat on the night Cork’s Mark Keane made his AFL debut. 

Mark Keane of the Magpies warms up before making his AFL debut. Source: AAP/PA Images

Mitchelstown native Keane, who only moved to Australia ahead of the 2019 season, became the latest Irish player to feature in the AFL during this Round 9 clash. 

But the night at Optus Stadium ended in disappointment for Keane and his Pies team-mates as David Mundy put the icing on the cake with a late goal for underdogs Fremantle.

The Dockers were scoreless after the first quarter but they responded with a blistering end to the first-half. Led by Nate Fyfe, the Dockers scored four goals to eventually run out 61 to 49 winners.

It ended a horror week for Collingwood, who had coach Nathan Buckley and assistant coach Brenton Sanderson fined $25,000 after the pair breached the AFL’s Covid-19 restrictions.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Read next:

