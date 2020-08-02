Keane's AFL debut ends in disappointment as Collingwood suffer shock defeat

COLLINGWOOD WENT DOWN to Fremantle in a surprise 12-point defeat on the night Cork’s Mark Keane made his AFL debut.

Mark Keane of the Magpies warms up before making his AFL debut. Source: AAP/PA Images

Mitchelstown native Keane, who only moved to Australia ahead of the 2019 season, became the latest Irish player to feature in the AFL during this Round 9 clash.

But the night at Optus Stadium ended in disappointment for Keane and his Pies team-mates as David Mundy put the icing on the cake with a late goal for underdogs Fremantle.

The Dockers were scoreless after the first quarter but they responded with a blistering end to the first-half. Led by Nate Fyfe, the Dockers scored four goals to eventually run out 61 to 49 winners.

It ended a horror week for Collingwood, who had coach Nathan Buckley and assistant coach Brenton Sanderson fined $25,000 after the pair breached the AFL’s Covid-19 restrictions.

