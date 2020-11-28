BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 28 November 2020
Advertisement

Bonnar steps down as Carlow boss in wake of McDonagh Cup exit

Kerry and Antrim will meet in the final of the second tier competition.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 28 Nov 2020, 4:49 PM
31 minutes ago 776 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5282026
Colm Bonnar has stepped down as Carlow manager.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Colm Bonnar has stepped down as Carlow manager.
Colm Bonnar has stepped down as Carlow manager.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

COLM BONNAR ANNOUNCED his resignation as Carlow hurling boss after their 1-21 to 2-13 Joe McDonagh Cup round robin loss to Westmeath.

During his five years in charge, the Tipperary native oversaw Carlow’s progression to the Leinster SHC for two seasons. They also won the McDonagh Cup, Christy Ring Cup, Division 2A league crown during his highly successful tenure despite having only a handful of clubs to select players from.

Antrim and Kerry will meet in the final of the competition after the Saffrons enjoyed a 2-30 to 3-10 victory against Meath in the last round of games.

Antrim’s 27 point advantage over Carlow on scoring difference heading into today meant they just needed to avoid a heavy defeat to ensure their progression into the final. 

Bonnar’s Carlow required a heavy victory against the Lake County and a favour from Meath in Navan to make the decider. In the end, neither transpired.

Niall Mitchell’s 23rd minute goal gave Westmeath a 1-9 to 1-7 lead at the interval. A 13 point haul from Aonghus Clarke, including six without reply during the second period, handed Westmeath their second win of the campaign.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Despite a goal in either half from Jon Nolan and John Michael Nolan, Carlow fell by five points.

Darren Gleeson’s Antrim led the Royals by four at half-time in Navan and posted 1-19 after the break to seal a comfortable win. Meath are still winless after two McDonagh Cup campaigns, having lost nine from nine. 

Once again the injured Neil McManus did not feature for Antrim, but 0-12 from Ciaran Clarke, 0-8 from Michael Bradley and a goal apiece from Niall McKenna and Daniel McCloskey saw them home. 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie