Bonnar steps down as Carlow boss in wake of McDonagh Cup exit

COLM BONNAR ANNOUNCED his resignation as Carlow hurling boss after their 1-21 to 2-13 Joe McDonagh Cup round robin loss to Westmeath.

During his five years in charge, the Tipperary native oversaw Carlow’s progression to the Leinster SHC for two seasons. They also won the McDonagh Cup, Christy Ring Cup, Division 2A league crown during his highly successful tenure despite having only a handful of clubs to select players from.

Antrim and Kerry will meet in the final of the competition after the Saffrons enjoyed a 2-30 to 3-10 victory against Meath in the last round of games.

Antrim’s 27 point advantage over Carlow on scoring difference heading into today meant they just needed to avoid a heavy defeat to ensure their progression into the final.

Bonnar’s Carlow required a heavy victory against the Lake County and a favour from Meath in Navan to make the decider. In the end, neither transpired.

Niall Mitchell’s 23rd minute goal gave Westmeath a 1-9 to 1-7 lead at the interval. A 13 point haul from Aonghus Clarke, including six without reply during the second period, handed Westmeath their second win of the campaign.

Despite a goal in either half from Jon Nolan and John Michael Nolan, Carlow fell by five points.

Darren Gleeson’s Antrim led the Royals by four at half-time in Navan and posted 1-19 after the break to seal a comfortable win. Meath are still winless after two McDonagh Cup campaigns, having lost nine from nine.

Once again the injured Neil McManus did not feature for Antrim, but 0-12 from Ciaran Clarke, 0-8 from Michael Bradley and a goal apiece from Niall McKenna and Daniel McCloskey saw them home.