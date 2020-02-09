Major blow for Mayo as key defender set for lengthy absence with 'significant knee injury'

MAYO’S FOUR-TIME All-Star Colm Boyle is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a “bad knee injury” against Dublin last weekend.

It’s believed Boyle suffered cruciate damage near the end of the first-half in Castlebar, though manager James Horan says there hasn’t been medical confirmation of the injury yet.

“He’s working with the medical team at the moment,” said Horan after Mayo’s narrow win over Meath in Navan.

“He’s got a bad knee injury, I haven’t got confirmation of it yet. The guys are working on it. There’s a lot of damage there so they’re just evaluating it to be absolutely sure. It’s a significant injury for sure.

“He’s working very, very hard on it. We’ll hope to see him later on in the season.”

The 33-year-old went down holding his knee after tackling a Dublin player and received treatment on the field. He attempted to play on but was visibly struggling and was replaced at half-time.

If it is indeed an ACL injury then Boyle is looking at a minimum of six months out if it requires surgery.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!