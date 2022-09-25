Colm Boyle to be selector and coach for Mayo minors

COLM BOYLE, FOUR times an All-Star with Mayo, has joined the county minor side’s backroom team as a selector and coach.

Mayo minor manager Sean Deane also confirmed that Shane McCann, Danny O’Toole, Martin Costello, Michael Gallagher, Dr Pat O’Toole and Willie Joe McHale will be part of his management team for the season ahead.

Mayo GAA chairman Seamus Tuohy said Boyle has a “special connection” with the county’s supporters. “Colm always wore his heart on his sleeve when he pulled on the Mayo jersey and that is why he had such a special connection with the Mayo supporters,” Tuohy said.

Boyle won six Connacht medals, a National League title, and an All-Ireland U21 medal during an inter-county career that spanned 14 years. He reached the All-Ireland final with Mayo six times. The Davitts player also represented Ireland in the 2013 International Rules series. The defender made 120 league and championship appearances for Mayo.

