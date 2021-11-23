Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 23 November 2021
Mayo great Colm Boyle retires after 14-year career

The Davitts man made his debut in 2008.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 10:39 AM
25 minutes ago
Mayo's Colm Boyle.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

COLM BOYLE HAS retired from inter-county football after 14 years in the Mayo jersey. 

The 35-year-old picked up four All-Stars during an illustrious career that also saw him win six Connacht medals and reach the All-Ireland final on six occasions. 

A tenacious, tough defender, Boyle made his debut under John O’Mahony in 2008 and represented Ireland in the 2013 International Rules series. 

He also won a National Football League medal with Mayo in 2019 and was part of the county’s All-Ireland U21 success in 2006.

The Davitts clubman fought back from a torn cruciate in 2020 to make the match day panel for the last two All-Ireland deciders, although he found game-time difficult to come by since his return.

“It’s been some journey, along with 4 All Stars & representing your country!” Boyle’s club said on Twitter. 

“Everyone here at Davitts is so proud of the way you represented our club on the inter-county scene down through the years. Thanks for the memories! See you in the old pitch in February.”

