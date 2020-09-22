BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 22 September 2020
Advertisement

Tyrone All-Ireland winner Cavanagh announces inter-county retirement

The 33-year-old was part of the 2008 team who lifted the Sam Maguire.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 7:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,767 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5212256
Colm Cavanagh in action for Tyrone earlier this year.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Colm Cavanagh in action for Tyrone earlier this year.
Colm Cavanagh in action for Tyrone earlier this year.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TYRONE MIDFIELDER COLM Cavanagh has announced his inter-county retirement after 13 seasons with the Red Hand County.

The Moy star has been a prominent player for Mickey Harte’s charges over the past decade, and was the last remaining link with 2008 All-Ireland winning outfit.

At 33, he departs with two All-Star awards in 2017 and 2018 as part of an impressive inter-county career.

Cavanagh confirmed his decision to step away in a statement on Twitter.

“2020 has taught us a lot, for me it has confirmed that your health is indeed your wealth, and with that, it is time for me to step back and pass my Tyrone jersey on to the next line.

“I am very proud and honoured to have worn the jersey for as long as I have and have had some of the best days of my life whilst wearing it.

“I wish the current and future teams the very best of luck in the seasons ahead and I have no doubt they will be raising silverware together for many years to come.

I will always value the friendships I have made along the way and I now look forward to supporting and encouraging my children if they decide to become involved in GAA sports in the future.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member


“The biggest thank you has to go to the people of Tyrone and all supporters of Tyrone GAA, your support and encouragement has kept us going through some of the toughest times as a county and for that I am forever grateful.

“Thanks for everything.”

Tyrone will resume their 2020 campaign with a Division 1 league ties against Donegal and Mayo in October before facing Donegal again in their Ulster SFC opener in November.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie