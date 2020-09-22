Tyrone All-Ireland winner Cavanagh announces inter-county retirement

TYRONE MIDFIELDER COLM Cavanagh has announced his inter-county retirement after 13 seasons with the Red Hand County.

The Moy star has been a prominent player for Mickey Harte’s charges over the past decade, and was the last remaining link with 2008 All-Ireland winning outfit.

At 33, he departs with two All-Star awards in 2017 and 2018 as part of an impressive inter-county career.

Cavanagh confirmed his decision to step away in a statement on Twitter.

“2020 has taught us a lot, for me it has confirmed that your health is indeed your wealth, and with that, it is time for me to step back and pass my Tyrone jersey on to the next line.

“I am very proud and honoured to have worn the jersey for as long as I have and have had some of the best days of my life whilst wearing it.

“I wish the current and future teams the very best of luck in the seasons ahead and I have no doubt they will be raising silverware together for many years to come.

I will always value the friendships I have made along the way and I now look forward to supporting and encouraging my children if they decide to become involved in GAA sports in the future.

The time has come.... ✌️ pic.twitter.com/uuVNUtdalT — Colm Cavanagh (@collykid2) September 22, 2020



“The biggest thank you has to go to the people of Tyrone and all supporters of Tyrone GAA, your support and encouragement has kept us going through some of the toughest times as a county and for that I am forever grateful.

“Thanks for everything.”

Tyrone will resume their 2020 campaign with a Division 1 league ties against Donegal and Mayo in October before facing Donegal again in their Ulster SFC opener in November.

