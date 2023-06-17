Colm Collins steps down as Clare football boss after 10 years in charge

COLM COLLINS HAS stepped down from his position as manager of the Clare footballers after 10 years at the helm.

The Banner county announced this evening that Collins has decided not to seek a renewal of his appointment for 2024 and believes that this is the right time to “pass the baton to someone new.”

Following the departure of Brian Cody from the Kilkenny hurlers, Collins was the longest serving inter-county manager.

The Cratloe man has overseen great progress during his decade with the side, who lost out to Derry in their final All-Ireland SFC Group 4 outing today. Throughout his tenure, he guided Clare from Division 4 to Division 2 while also leading the county to the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2016.

👏👏 Big boots to fill. Míle míle buíochas Colm . 💪🟡🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/AsUJJTGhiJ — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) June 17, 2023

“Colm has been a steady and effective at the helm of Clare football for a decade, consistently raising standards in a calm and efficient manner and always advocating strongly for what was best for Clare football,” Clare GAA chairman Kieran Keating said in a statement this evening.

“I would like to express the sincere thanks of Clare county board on behalf of all in Clare GAA for all Colm has done for us and undoubtedly leaving Clare football in a stronger position than when he took charge.”

