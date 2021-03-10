BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 10 March 2021
Kerry legend Colm Cooper joins Dr Crokes management team for 2021

Gooch has undertaken a new role at his Killarney-based club.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 10 Mar 2021, 10:44 PM
colm-cooper Colm Cooper lining out for Crokes in 2018. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY GAA LEGEND Colm Cooper will be part of the Dr Crokes senior football management team for 2021, the club has confirmed.

“Dr Crokes are pleased to announce that Colm Cooper will be joining our senior management team for 2021,” the Killarney outfit wrote on social media this evening.

“Wishing manager Edmund, Eoin, Jamie and Colm every success.”

Gooch will work under the watchful eye of Edmund O’Sullivan, 2021 the manager’s third year in charge.

The Irish Examiner reported earlier that the former Kingdom ace will “serve as a selector for the season ahead and is likely to assist with the coaching duties”.

38-year-old Cooper finished up playing senior football for Crokes after their 2019 All-Ireland club final defeat to Corofin — he retired from inter-county duty in 2017, with four All-Ireland senior medals and eight All-Stars to his name.

Crokes completed the Kerry SFC three-in-a-row in 2018, but lost out to East Kerry in the 2019 final and Mid Kerry in their 2020 semi-final.

