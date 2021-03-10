Kerry legend Colm Cooper joins Dr Crokes management team for 2021

Colm Cooper lining out for Crokes in 2018. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY GAA LEGEND Colm Cooper will be part of the Dr Crokes senior football management team for 2021, the club has confirmed.

“Dr Crokes are pleased to announce that Colm Cooper will be joining our senior management team for 2021,” the Killarney outfit wrote on social media this evening.

“Wishing manager Edmund, Eoin, Jamie and Colm every success.”

Dr. Crokes are pleased to announce that Colm Cooper will be joining our senior management team for 2021. Wishing manager Edmund Eoin Jamie and Colm every success. — Dr. Crokes GAA (@DrCrokesGAA) March 10, 2021

Gooch will work under the watchful eye of Edmund O’Sullivan, 2021 the manager’s third year in charge.

The Irish Examiner reported earlier that the former Kingdom ace will “serve as a selector for the season ahead and is likely to assist with the coaching duties”.

38-year-old Cooper finished up playing senior football for Crokes after their 2019 All-Ireland club final defeat to Corofin — he retired from inter-county duty in 2017, with four All-Ireland senior medals and eight All-Stars to his name.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Crokes completed the Kerry SFC three-in-a-row in 2018, but lost out to East Kerry in the 2019 final and Mid Kerry in their 2020 semi-final.