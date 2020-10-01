Clare's Colm Galvin to miss inter-county season through injury

CLARE MIDFIELDER COLM Galvin has confirmed he will sit out the 2020 inter-county hurling championship season in a bid to recover fully from a groin injury.

In a tweet announcing his decision, Clonlara’s Galvin revealed that he will remain part of Clare’s setup in a non-playing capacity before returning to the playing panel in January 2021.

Galvin’s 2020 season has been written off by injury; he missed the entirety of Clare’s unbeaten run in Division 1B of the Allianz Leagues and was also ruled out of Clonlara’s second-round championship defeat to Broadford in August as well as last month’s senior B final win over Newmarket-on-Fergus.

After talking to Brian Lohan about a current groin injury I have , I’m going to let it heal and rejoin the Clare panel in January , I will still be helping with stats etc ,for those of you asking

Colm — colm galvin (@colmg15) October 1, 2020

Clare manager Brian Lohan has already had to contend with the loss of captain John Conlon who damaged his ACL pre-lockdown.

The Banner will square off with neighbours Limerick in their Munster Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final/Allianz Division 1 final in Thurles on Sunday 25 October.