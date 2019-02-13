2010 All-Ireland winner makes move into county management with Cork U20s

CORK ALL-IRELAND WINNING forward Colm O’Neill is making the move into county management after being announced as one of the Rebel’s U20 football selectors.

The Ballyclough man was confirmed as a selector on Keith Ricken’s management team at a county board meeting last night. He’ll work alongside Maurice Moore (Carbery Rangers) and Pat Spratt (Buttervent), with one more selector to be appointed.

O’Neill was forced to retire last July after an ongoing horror knee injury at the age of just 29 and will now put his full focus into working with the county’s young footballers.

He came on as a substitute in Cork’s 2010 All-Ireland final victory over Down and represented his county with distinction between underage and senior for 12 years.

O’Neill called time on his inter-county career with a Munster senior medal from 2012 and three Division 1 league crowns.

He also won two All-Ireland U21 titles with Cork and a Sigerson Cup medal with Cork IT, and was an accomplished hurler on Cork underage teams.

