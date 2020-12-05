BE PART OF THE TEAM

'Dublin have created a monster ...... we could be looking at 10 in a row'

Meath legend Colm O’Rourke has called on the GAA to divide Dublin into three teams.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 9:14 PM
21 minutes ago 1,955 Views 8 Comments
Robbie McDaid scores Dublin's goal as they stroll to another easy win.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Robbie McDaid scores Dublin's goal as they stroll to another easy win.
Robbie McDaid scores Dublin's goal as they stroll to another easy win.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

COLM O’ROURKE, THE two-times All-Ireland winner with Meath, has called on the GAA to divide Dublin into three teams in order to make the Championship a more competitive environment.

After Dessie Farrell’s side strolled into yet another All-Ireland final tonight – beating Cavan easily at Croke Park – O’Rourke offered the view that they could end up dominating this decade as comprehensively as they did the last.

Since Down lost to Cork in the 2010 decider, Dublin have reached eight out of 10 finals, winning seven. They play the winners of tomorrow’s game between Mayo and Tipperary in two weeks time. 

“Dublin’s dominance is not going to stop, not this year, nor next year,” O’Rourke said on RTE’s Sunday Game. “We could be looking at Dublin going for 10-in-a-row.

“They have Under 20 teams coming up – this year’s Dublin Under 20 side are already in the All-Ireland final.

“This is a pattern. Dublin have created a monster which the GAA at central level need to decide what to do with.

“The sheer scale of numbers playing in Dublin is astonishing.

“I am not one of those people who feel we should cut Dublin’s finances – because that, to me, is not the answer. Those finances are going into schools, creating new players, new clubs.

“So, to me, the only answer for the future has to be dividing Dublin into three or four teams otherwise everyone else is wasting their time – and eventually someone is going to have to sit down and have a serious discussion about what we are going to do with Dublin.

“Not only have they the numbers, the finance – they probably have the best players we have ever seen.”

