Colm O'Rourke steps down as Meath senior football boss

COLM O’ROURKE HAS stepped down as Meath senior football boss after two seasons in charge.

Meath GAA have confirmed this morning that O’Rourke will not be going forward for a third year in charge after The Irish Independent had first reported last night that the Royal legend had decided not to continue.

O’Rourke had replaced Andy McEntee initially on a three-year term, subject to a review after two years.

Meath GAA had announced on 16 August that the review remained ongoing and was scheduled to conclude in advance of a county committee meeting that is planned for tomorrow night, Tuesday 27 August.

O’Rourke confirmed his departure to the Irish Independent and said while he was working to assemble a new management team, he was not able to announce it to the Meath management committee in time for the deadline they had set for tonight to receive that information.

That has been revealed as a key reason for O’Rourke’s departure.

In a statement released by Meath GAA, county chairman Jason Plunkett thanked O’Rourke for his contribution.

Colm O'Rourke celebrating Meath's 2023 Tailteann Cup final success with Barry Callaghan. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“Colm O’Rourke has advised Coiste na Mí CLG that he is not seeking re-appointment as Senior Football Manager.

“Everyone in Meath GAA express their heartfelt thanks to Colm and his management team for their hard work over the past two years. During that time, there has been a major change over in the panel with a large number of players getting their first taste of senior inter-county football. This group will, undoubtedly, form the basis of Meath teams for many years.

“Colm and his team managed this transition and along the way managed to win the Tailteann Cup in 2023. The players will have benefitted enormously by learning from Meath legends like Colm and his selectors: Stephen Bray, Barry Callaghan and Trevor Giles; as well as from the vastly experienced, Shane Supple.

“Go raibh míle maith agaibh agus guímid gach rath oraibh amach anseo.”

Colm O'Rourke and James McCarthy after this year's Leinster quarter-final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Meath lost four of their five championship games this year, overcoming just Longford in their Leinster opener. They fell to a 16-point defeat to Dublin thereafter, and were beaten by Louth, Kerry and Monaghan in the All-Ireland group stages.

They won the Tailteann Cup last year, having bowed out of the Leinster championship at the hands of Offaly. The Royals have finished sixth and fifth in Division 2 of the National Football League under O’Rourke’s watch.