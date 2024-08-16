Uncertainty over O'Rourke's Meath future as review remains ongoing

COLM O’ROURKE’S FUTURE as Meath senior football manager remains uncertain as a review is set to continue until the end of the month.

Meath GAA offered an update in a short statement last night.

“The Management Committee of Coiste na Mí C.L.G. met this evening (Thursday August 15) to discuss the ongoing scheduled review of the Senior Football Management,” it reads.

“This review remains ongoing and will be concluded in advance of the Co. Committee meeting on Tuesday August 27.”

O’Rourke was originally appointed on a two-year term, with the option of a third pending a review, in 2022. A decision on his future was widely expected last night.

Meath lost four of their five championship games this year, overcoming just Longford in their Leinster opener. They fell to a 16-point defeat to Dublin thereafter, and were beaten by Louth, Kerry and Monaghan in the All-Ireland group stages.

They won the Tailteann Cup last year, having bowed out of the Leinster championship at the hands of Offaly. The Royals have finished sixth and fifth in Division 2 of the National Football League under O’Rourke’s watch.